Apple Announces 2nd Annual Apple Music Awards, Lil Baby Takes ‘Artist Of The Year’

This week, Apple announced the second annual Apple Music Awards, highlighting several artists and musicians who’ve had a lasting impact on music and global culture. The Apple Music Awards “honor achievements in music across five distinct categories, and winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are loving most,” the multinational tech company said via press release.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, adds: “The Apple Music Awards is our opportunity to recognize and honor the incredible artists who we feel have deeply impacted and inspired the world and our customers, and helped us feel connected through music this year. We have an exciting week of music planned in December and are very much looking forward to celebrating together with these artists and their fans.”

Get into the official winners below. The Apple Music Awards celebration will kick off next month, December 14. It’s set to be “a week of special performances, fan events, interviews, and more, streaming worldwide on Apple Music, Apple Music TV, and the Apple TV app.” Stay tuned!

The BeyHive Is In Shambles After Beyoncé Went Off On Meg Thee Stallion’s “Savage” Remix

Artist of the Year: Lil Baby

Lil Baby said: “This year has changed me a lot. Now that I’m an artist, I feel like my voice can get heard through my music and I needed to say something. And my fans listened. So thank you to my fans and thank you to Apple Music for giving me a special way to connect to my fans.”

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion said: “I am so excited to be the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. This is a really big accomplishment for me. Apple Music has been rocking with me for so long, even before making me an Up Next artist, and I am just very appreciative and very grateful. I will forever love ya’ll as much as ya’ll love me.”

Songwriter of the Year: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift said: “Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting, but I think it’s really special this particular year because songwriting was the one thing that kept me connected to my fans. It means a lot to me because the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the emotional exchange, is what has really kept me going this year. So I really want to say thank you to the fans for that, and to everyone at Apple Music, thank you for everything that you do.”

Black Thanksgivings | Which Hilarious Family Member Are You On Track To Becoming? [Quiz]

Top Song of the Year: “The Box” by Roddy Ricch | Top Album of the Year: Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial by Roddy Ricch