‘Coming 2 America’ Gets An Official Release Date — Details Inside

The highly anticipated sequel to Coming To America just got a release date.

“Amazon Studios has confirmed that it has acquired worldwide rights to keenly anticipated sequel ‘Coming 2 America’ from Paramount Pictures, and has set a March 5, 2021 date to launch on Amazon Prime Video,” Variety reports.

In the original film, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) travel from the fictional African nation of Zamunda to Queens to find the prince a wife. “In the sequel, directed by Craig Brewer (‘Dolemite Is My Name’), newly-crowned King Akeem and Semmi embark on a new adventure that has them traversing the globe from Zamunda, back to Queens,” Variety adds. “Original cast members from ‘Coming to America’ return including James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson. Joining the cast are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.”

Producer Kevin Misher says of the upcoming film, “What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and ‘Coming 2 America’ to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come.”

