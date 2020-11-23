This Viral Show Just Became Netflix’s Most Popular Limited Scripted Series Ever

Televised entertainment is more in demand than ever during these unprecedented times, in which we’re barely able to socialize with our loved ones. With that in mind, Netflix continues to deliver with a never-ending stream of classic sitcoms, hit specials, and viral content.

Most recently, The Queen’s Gambit, caught the attention of viewers all over the world. The series is based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel, which tells the story of fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon (portrayed in the series by Annabeth Kelly, Isla Johnston, and Anya Taylor-Joy).

“A record-setting 62 million households chose to watch The Queen’s Gambit in its first 28 days, making it Netflix’s biggest scripted limited series to date,” Netflix announced this morning, Nov. 23. “More fun facts related to The Queen’s Gambit: ♕ The series made the Top 10 in 92 countries & ranked #1 in 63 countries ♕ The novel has entered The New York Times bestseller list, 37 years after its release ♕ Google searches for ‘How To Play Chess’ have hit a nine-year peak,” the streaming giant adds.

Earlier this month, Anya thanked her fans for all the love, writing via Instagram “I cannot begin to express how deeply moved I am by the reaction to The Queen’s Gambit. THANK YOU for the love you have shown Beth. We went on such an unbelievable journey together and I’m glad you folks buckled in for the ride 🤗 Sending love and healing to everyone out there, stay safe🐞🖤.”

Have you tuned in yet? Check out a few reactions from fans of the show below.

