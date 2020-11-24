Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Open Up About Their Pregnancy Loss On ‘Good Morning America’

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are opening up about the recent loss of their son Jack.

During a sit-down with Good Morning America today, Nov. 24, the famed couple talked about their grief and what it was like to share news of the miscarriage with the world. In photos posted to social media, Chrissy was seen receiving medical treatment, crying, and holding Jack, alongside her husband at the time.

“Every day is so different,” Chrissy said on GMA. “When people ask how I’m doing, I say, ‘I’m OK, today.’”

Referencing the aforementioned photos, John said “When we did, it really meant so much to so many people. I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it… she felt like really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack’s memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was like worried, I was like, ‘I don’t want to like commemorate this pain.’ But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage, is you don’t walk away with anything, you have this emptiness — and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember.”

“These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me,” Chrissy added.

In the end, they feel like the incredibly sad experience has made them stronger as a couple. “We’ve been through so many challenges together and they’ve made her stronger, and I know that doesn’t always happen when people go through tragedy,” John noted. “But I feel like the challenges we face together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple — and who we are as a family.”

Watch the interview up top. We are keeping their family in our prayers.

