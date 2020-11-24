CLOSE
HomeMusic

Good News: Meg Thee Stallion’s #BodyOdy Challenge Is Taking Over Instagram [Videos]

2019 Rolling Loud LA

    Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Following the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Meg Thee Stallion is rolling in Good News.

In addition to her project dropping, the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards have been revealed and the Head Hottie in Charge has been nominated several times. Meg is up for ‘Record of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Best Rap Performance,’ and ‘Best Rap Song.’

See her hilarious reaction to the Grammy announcement below.

ALSO: This Viral Show Just Became Netflix’s Most Popular Limited Scripted Series Ever

As fans pile on the love, Meg highlighted a couple moments spawned by her #BodyOdy challenge. The visual to the hard-hitting single — which features cameos from Taraji P. Henson, Blac Chyna, and more — dropped last week and folks haven’t stopped singing “BODY-ODY-ODY-ODY-ODY-ODY” since. You’ll see what we mean when you press play on the clip below.

 

Tune into a feew #BodyOdy challenge clips you need to see below. Congratulations to the queen.

ALSO: Coming 2 America Gets An Official Release Date — Details Inside

#BodyOdy in doubles.

#BodyOdy at work.

New year, new #BodyOdy

#BodyOdy in the PJs.

Absolutely BODIED that.

meg thee stallion , music video , new music , Newsletter , viral challenge

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
You May Also Like
Close