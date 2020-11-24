Good News: Meg Thee Stallion’s #BodyOdy Challenge Is Taking Over Instagram [Videos]

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Following the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Meg Thee Stallion is rolling in Good News.

In addition to her project dropping, the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards have been revealed and the Head Hottie in Charge has been nominated several times. Meg is up for ‘Record of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Best Rap Performance,’ and ‘Best Rap Song.’

See her hilarious reaction to the Grammy announcement below.

ALSO: This Viral Show Just Became Netflix’s Most Popular Limited Scripted Series Ever

Look at how @theestallion bodied that, ate it up and gave it back as she learned about her FIRST-EVER nomination at the 2021 #GRAMMYs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KGwBmWCBDm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 24, 2020

As fans pile on the love, Meg highlighted a couple moments spawned by her #BodyOdy challenge. The visual to the hard-hitting single — which features cameos from Taraji P. Henson, Blac Chyna, and more — dropped last week and folks haven’t stopped singing “BODY-ODY-ODY-ODY-ODY-ODY” since. You’ll see what we mean when you press play on the clip below.

Tune into a feew #BodyOdy challenge clips you need to see below. Congratulations to the queen.

ALSO: Coming 2 America Gets An Official Release Date — Details Inside

#BodyOdy in doubles.

#BodyOdy at work.

New year, new #BodyOdy

#BodyOdy in the PJs.

Absolutely BODIED that.

Also On Global Grind: