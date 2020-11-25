The Weeknd Blasts The Grammys As “Corrupt,” Recording Academy Chief Responds

In a post that quickly went viral, The Weeknd called the Recording Academy out this week. The singer has a bone to pick with the controversial awards show after being snubbed.

You’ll recall he released his critically acclaimed project, After Hours, earlier this year, earning his fourth number one album in the process. So naturally, The Weeknd wants answers and he said exactly that and more via Instagram. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,” he wrote.

Now, Grammy chief Harvey Mason, Jr. has responded, insisting (allegedly heated) negotiations regarding The Weeknd performing at the 2021 show and the Super Bowl had nothing to do with the voting process.

“Congratulations to today’s Grammy nominees, who have earned their peers’ recognition for their incredible work,” he wrote. “There were a record number of submissions in this unusual and competitive year.”

“We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated,” he continues. “I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration. We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before.”

“Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community. To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process.”

“All Grammy nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence,” he concludes, “and we congratulate them all.”

