‘Money Heist’ Creator Announces Korean Version Of The Show [Details]

Some news concerning the record-breaking series Money Heist is making headlines. According to reports, a Korean version of the hit show is on its way.

Variety states:

The Korean adaptation of “Money Heist” will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like “The Guest,” “Voice” and “Black.” Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series “My Holo Love” and tvN series “Psychopath Diary,” are set as screenwriters for the 12-part show. Few other details such as production dates or casting were disclosed.

Money Heist creator and executive producer Alex Pina said in a statement, according to the site:

“Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of ‘La Casa de Papel’ is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about.”

“The international popularity of the Spanish series ‘La Casa de Papel’ is proof that significant works based in different cultures and languages can be widely distributed by Netflix and loved by audiences worldwide,” Netflix reportedly added.

