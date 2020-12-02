ICYMI: Barack Obama Wishes He’d Given THIS Icon The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Barack Obama hit The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and while there, revealed a moment he considers a “screw up” during his presidency. It turns out, our Forever Prez regrets not giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his time in the White House.

When Colbert asked how it’s possible Parton hadn’t yet received the honor, citing her incredible humanitarian work over the years, Obama responded:

“That’s a mistake — I’m shocked… That was a screw up. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already got one, and that was incorrect.” “She deserves one,” he continued. “I’ll call Biden!”

If you weren’t aware, the living legend most recently donated $1 million to aid in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Tune into his interview up top. Plus, a full description of the kind of people the Presidential Medal of Freedom seeks to honor, courtesy of the White House:

“Established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, this prestigious award is the Nation’s highest civilian honor. It is awarded by the President of the United States to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Who do you think deserves the medal at this time? Chime in!

