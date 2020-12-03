Roddy Ricch Dominates Apple’s ‘Top 100 Songs Of 2020’

Earlier this month Apple announced the second annual Apple Music Awards, highlighting several artists who absolutely killed this year.

Among those honored were Roddy Ricch, whom Apple gave two awards. Roddy won ‘Top Song of the Year’ for his hit single “The Box” and ‘Top Album of the Year’ for his project, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

“My first phone was the iPhone. It’s crazy making music could get me to the point where a platform like Apple could honor me or put me on a pedestal. I just appreciate Apple Music to the farthest extent. Winning this award motivates me to work even harder. This is confirmation that I am on the right track and doing what I gotta do to be the greatest in my own right,” Roddy said at the time.

Now, Apple has released its official ‘Top 100 Songs of 2020’ list and as expected “The Box” is numero uno.

“Compton’s latest star Roddy Ricch emerged seemingly out of nowhere as a dominant force, with his single “The Box” picking up over 455 million streams worldwide and topping Apple Music charts in 37 countries,” the company states. Roddy also appears on Da Baby’s “Rockstar,” which came in fourth.

Check out the Top 10 songs below and the full list here.

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd “Dance Monkey” – Tones and I “Rockstar” – Da Baby feat. Roddy Ricch “Life Is Good” – Future feat. Drake “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa “Circles” – Post Malone “Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish “Woah” – Lil Baby “Ballin” – Mustard, Roddy Ricch

