Press Play: TV One Drops The Official Trailer For ‘Christmas Dilemma’

TV One is all set to premiere a new holiday movie this month, so get excited.

As the most wonderful time of year quickly approaches, the network is announcing Christmas Dilemma, due December 6 — and the Essence Atkins-directed film is just the vibe we need during these strenuous times. Following a newlywed couple as they struggle to decide which set of in-laws they should join for their first Christmas, Christmas Dilemma is relatable, fun-loving, and Black.

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to collaborate with TV One once again to direct my first movie,” Atkins said in a statement about her directorial debut. “I am immeasurably grateful for the opportunity to helm a film that I can declare I’m proud of. This entire experience has taught me so much and was a true delight.”

Check out the trailer up top, plus the full synopsis below.

ALSO: ICYMI | Barack Obama Wishes He’d Given THIS Icon The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Christmas Dilemma follows a newlywed couple Jay (BJ Britt) and Monica (Brittany Hall) as they struggle to decide which set of in-laws they should join for their first Christmas. After each pleads their case and even attempts a little trickery, they decide to bypass the guaranteed disappointment of picking one family over the other. Unbeknownst to them, the decision is made for them when their families show up at their home unexpectedly. Drama ensues as the in-laws clash, long-lost relatives decide to make an appearance, and Jay’s grandmother joins the holiday festivities accompanied her caretaker who just happens to be Jay’s gorgeous ex-girlfriend.