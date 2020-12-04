Melii Taps 6lack For New Record “You Ain’t Worth It” — Tune In!

After dropping the visual for her song “Way Too Soft” back in October, Melii is teaming up with another rising R&B star fans love to love.

The singer-songwriter-rapper joins forces with 6lack on “You Ain’t Worth It,” an ex anthem that’ll inspire you to leave your past in the past. As far as collaborating with LVRN’s finest, the Dominican Harlem native says it was a no-brainer.

“The reason I chose 6lack was because the beat was very much his vibe,” Melii said via press release. “I wanted somebody that would bring a chill-type of vibe but still spit in that sh*t. ”The accompanying video will drop next week. Melii adds, “The song really gave me ‘90s vibes, and I thought it would be a cool idea to do that too in the video.”

“You Ain’t Worth It” is sure to become a fast-favorite for fans, as the song is full of boastful bars. “And my new n*gga he got big racks, big d*ck, big bag, big stacks, peep that like yea,” Melii spits on the hook. Tune in up top and let us know if you’re feeling it.