Watch Chadwick Boseman’s Superhero Friends Honor Him During The MTV Movie & TV Awards Special

Chadwick Boseman may be gone, but he’s not forgotten.

The Black Panther icon was honored by his peers at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time special over the weekend. Fittingly, Boseman received the ‘Hero of the Ages’ honor during the ceremony and it was presented by fellow Marvel superstars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr.

Downey Jr., a.k.a Iron Man, said in part:

“The second you first saw him onscreen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” Robert said. “There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman. Mr. Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero. His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon on screen — it won’t be quantified by the box office records he broke, but by the legion of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come.”

Cheadle, a.k.a War Machine, added of the late legend:

“With every role he created a new legion of fans. He has an incredible power to unify people. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose — and that will be his legacy.”

Watch the clip below and if you missed our list of profound Chadwick Boseman moments, it’s a must-read, so tune in here.

.@RobertDowneyJr and @DonCheadle paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of his Hero for the Ages honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EmE5FcPXUM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

