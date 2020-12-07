Tune In: Jennifer Lopez Talks New Single, Upcoming Skincare Line, & Being Proud Of Her Kids

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Jennifer Lopez hit up the Today show for an impromptu, virtual chat with friend and host Hoda Kotb.

J. Lo discussed her new single “In The Morning” (which came complete with internet-breaking artwork), her upcoming JLo Beauty line, and more. In case you missed it, the iconic performer shared the above photo in a promotional post for her latest musical offering. It’s now her most-liked Instagram post to date, with nearly 7.5 million likes. To be clear, J. Lo is 51 years old looking like…. that.

Hoda (spontaneously?) called J. Lo to discuss her incredible year and the superstar picked up. “You know me, I can’t sit still. So, I just decided I’ll put out my skincare line and I’ll release a new record in December, why not?,” Jennifer said.

On being the impending recipient of Billboard’s Women In Music Icon award, she adds:

“You know, music, because I started out as a dancer, is my first love. To be able to be recognized after so many years in the business, to have a new record out right now, to be even recognized in that way is just such an honor. It so blows me away after all these years and I’m super excited about it. I don’t know what to say — really, really humble and grateful for it.”

To top that off, JLo Beauty officially launches January 1, but she is premiering a couple products tomorrow, December 8. Be sure to visit her official website to cop yours and tune into her Today chat below.

It’s been an incredible year for @JLo, so @HodaKotb just had to call her to talk about it! pic.twitter.com/2Ih7mtEUPa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2020

