After J. Lo‘s incredible retelling of Selena Quintanilla‘s life story in the 1997 film, fans of the late Tejano star were skeptical about Netflix giving Selena the series treatment.

The streaming service announced Christian Serratos in the lead role. Ricardo Chavira, Seidy Lopez, Noemí González, and Gabriel Chavarria play Selena’s dad Abraham, mom Marcella, sister Suzette, and brother A.B., respectively. Stars may recognize Seidy from the original movie, as she played one of Selena’s friends back in the day. Also worth noting: Jesse Posey takes on the coveted role of Selena’s love interest, Chris Pérez.

On Friday, the much-debated series officially hit Netflix, quickly going no. 1 on the company’s ‘Top 10 in the U.S.’ list. The show does a great job of diving into the family dynamic, portraying Selena’s father as the persevering head of household and the spark that ignited each of his kids’ passions and abilities. The Quintanilla family’s financial woes are explored extensively and we learn a lot about Selena’s siblings, two key differences fans will spot when tuning in. The series is a deep dive and Selena’s murder is not even covered in the Part 1, which suggests Netflix will continue to unveil the family’s history piece by piece, leading up to the day of her untimely death.

While everyone may be watching, fans do have some criticisms. After watching Part 1, it seems viewers either love or hate the series. See what Selena fans had to say below and be warned, they don’t hold back.

Fans simply feel it doesn’t measure up to Jennifer Lopez’s portrayal.

I appreciate the new Netflix series & we have enjoyed watching it as a family, but Jennifer Lopez's portrayal of Selena was iconic. I wish the industry gave her as much love for that as they did for Hustlers. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 6, 2020

They’ve insisted Selena, herself, would be unhappy.

Selena watching this Netflix bullshit from heaven like pic.twitter.com/uZ2GJbzkx5 — 𝙱𝚘𝚍𝚎𝚐𝚊 𝚃𝚛𝚞𝚎 🧡 (@TrudiiBee) December 7, 2020

There was a lot of discussion surrounding Christian’s “Eurocentric” look.

The actress playing Selena on this Netflix series looks more like Jlo playing Selena than Selena .. pic.twitter.com/CWN33IuE9S — Future Boujee Aunty 🇰🇪 (@nahcleo) December 5, 2020

netflix casting christian serratos as selena is problematic for a wealth of reasons, but at its heart it indicates that Hollywood only sees Latino celebrities and stories as profitable if they are told through a white face with eurocentric features pic.twitter.com/FC9b25DJjm — laura (@lauraaaal9) December 5, 2020

Especially because there are a ton of other talented young people that could have been cast in the role, who actually look like Selena.

tik tok got too many Selena look-a-likes netflix could’ve casted pic.twitter.com/QUdZId8fER — melv (@manisego) December 6, 2020

Fans also took issue with the lip syncing.

The lip syncing on this Selena Netflix series is pic.twitter.com/c7pP9MEfjo — ash. (@nnakedd) December 5, 2020

And with what they felt were bad quality wigs.

Why would Netflix hire Tyler Perry’s wig production team for a tribute movie dedicated to Selena?!?!? pic.twitter.com/FLKHiNHKLV — Frantzisca🇭🇹 (@Frantifaine) December 6, 2020

But many felt showrunners got Selena’s style right, at least.

Do y’all know who this girl is?! This is Selena Quintanilla BEFORE the fame and growing up. Yes, Netflix got some cheap ass wigs but they were true to her style in her younger years. Put some respect on her name and do some research. #SelenaNetflix #SelenaLaSerie #selenatheseries pic.twitter.com/9u9ceozjjo — Holy Moses! (@iammoseserik) December 5, 2020

And, for those who thought the series should be in Spanish, one fan argued the Quintanilla family was, in fact, very Americanized.

People who watched that Selena series on Netflix, what are your thoughts in this?! pic.twitter.com/b4zNkYUSqA — IG: Beautysymonne (@beautysymonne) December 5, 2020

For those who feel the series got Selena’s hair wrong, this fan pulled out receipts.

When people say Selena never had curly short hair….#SelenaNetflix pic.twitter.com/Q1eGltSlAf — Danielle kelley #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielleRkelley) December 5, 2020

But overall, it seems many think Netflix’s version is mediocre at best.

No I’m not watching Netflix selena. Enough people I trust have expressed VALID concerns and I do not reward mediocrity for the sake of representation. We shouldn’t. — Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez (@priscadorcas) December 5, 2020

And the J. Lo comparisons are all over the timeline.

since everyone trashing the netflix selena series remember that jlo did that and watch the movie instead pic.twitter.com/3vTmsnynuV — Kat 💗#1 A.K.A stan💗 (@gayforjlo) December 6, 2020

What are your thoughts? Chime in.

