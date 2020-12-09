Happy Birthday, King! Everything We Love About Up-And-Coming Actor Isaiah Russell-Bailey

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Isaiah Russell-Bailey is celebrating his 14th birthday today and we couldn’t let it go by without spotlighting the up-and-coming king.

Multifaceted and driven, Bailey is a young’n of many disciplines but is best known for his role in Netflix’s Family Reunion cast. Starring Tia Mowry, Loretta Devine, Richard Roundtree, and Anthony Alabi, Bailey plays Shaka, “the mischievous, yet well-intentioned young son of the McKellan Family, as they move across the country to a small Georgian town,” IMDB notes.

In addition to Family Reunion, Bailey has also nabbed roles in Disney’s Raven’s Home, CBS’ S.W.A.T., and more. Most recently, the trailer for his upcoming superhero movie with Netflix dropped. It’s titled We Can Be Heroes and it’s due Christmas Day! Watch the teaser here & get to know the teen star a little better below — we’re certain we’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the years to come.

First and foremost, he’s oh so humble.

He loves to tease Ms. Loretta.

He goes to school on set and he’s passing with flying colors.

At his young age, he already understands how important it is to vote.

He has the best relationship with his mom, Brittany Russell.

In fact, they’re the first mother-son duo to play superheroes in a Netflix original film.

He’s got style.

And an incredible work ethic.

He can move.

Really move.

Join us in wishing him the happiest of birthdays.

And stay tuned!