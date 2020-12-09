The Dream Team: 5 Live Performances From Chloe x Halle That Truly Showcase Their Brilliance

Chloe x Halle are the gifts that keep on giving.

The sisters’ Tiny Desk Concert dropped yesterday, leaving fans in awe. The 20-minute set was full of angelic vibes, incredible vocals, and Black woman style and grace. Performing songs from their critically acclaimed project, Ungodly Hour, Chloe and Halle sung live versions of “Don’t Make It Harder On Me,” “Baby Girl,” “Do It,” their Grammy-nominated fan-favorite track “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me,” and more. Masters of harmony, the duo was in its most excellent form, flaunting the Godly gift that got them signed by Beyoncé years ago.

ALSO: Early On, Beyoncé Gave Chloe x Halle THIS Advice About Scrolling Through Social Media

As Chloe and Halle continue to grow into as artists, their talent and beauty continue to flourish. At this rate, they’ll no doubt go down as legends.

To celebrate the incredible year they’ve had musically, we gathered five must-see 2020 performances by the sisters — although there were many — and we’re kicking things off with their Tiny Desk Concert. Check those out below and if, for some ungodly reason you haven’t tuned into all things Chloe x Halle, you’re going to want to do that — now.

Chloe x Halle: Tiny Desk Concert

“Ungodly Hour” at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

“Forgive Me”

“Do It” at the 2020 GLAAD Awards

“Busy Boy,” “Forgive Me,” and “Do It” at the 2020 U.S. Open