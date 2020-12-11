For The Love Of The Holidays: 7 Black Rom-Coms You Should Binge Right Now

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s true, this holiday season is going to be especially difficult, due to the ongoing pandemic, but hopefully we can all come together to spread a little cheer — and what better way to do that than with #BlackLove?

Black creatives have spawned some of the most unforgettable movies of our time — and romantic comedies? We’ve slayed those too. Without much thought, you can probably think of a few classics — Jumping The Broom, Deliver Us From Eva, Hitch, to name a few. But we’ve got at least seven other titles you may have overlooked.

From Set It Up (starring big screen king Taye Diggs) to Nigerian rom-com The Wedding Party, every selection will have you laughing out loud as you reflect on your own (troubling?) love life. Check those out below and sidebar: shoutout to Black women leads killing every big screen genre known to mankind. Synopses courtesy of IDMB.

Always A Bridesmaid

Corina is stuck being everyone’s bridesmaid. Deciding to no longer be a lady-in-waiting, she bravely re-enters the dating scene. Time will only tell if Corina will Always Be A Bridesmaid or if the love of her life is around the corner.

The Perfect Match

A playboy named Charlie, convinced that all his relationships are dead, meets the beautiful and mysterious Eva. Agreeing to a casual affair, Charlie then wants a bit more from their relationship.

Set It Up

Two corporate executive assistants hatch a plan to match-make their two bosses.

Nappily Ever After

Violet Jones tired of waiting for her longtime boyfriend to propose, breaks up with him. But old feelings, and heaps of jealousy, no doubt, arise when he promptly begins dating another woman.

The Wedding Party (I and II)

Chaos prevails when a family prepares for a lavish wedding.

Nobody’s Fool

A woman is released from prison and reunites with her sister. She soon discovers that her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems.

What Men Want

A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear men’s thoughts.

