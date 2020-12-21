So Adorable: These Celebrity Kids Had The Timeline Gushing All 2020

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

2020 has been an unpleasant year, to say the least, but our favorite kiddos kept us going. Seeing the little ones get through the pandemic with style and grace reminded us how resilient we truly are. Not to mention, they’ve got an innocent cheekiness you can’t help but laugh at.

Off rip, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s kids were an inspiration. At just 12 years old, Zaya Wade decided to live her truth as a trans pre-teen, hitting the Truth Awards in celebration of the Black LGBTQ+ community. Despite widespread shaming from transphobic folks in the entertainment business and around the world, the Wades pressed on and their strength as a family spoke volumes. They would not be shamed or bullied — Zaya was here to stay.

“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself,” proud dad Dwyane captioned one photo of his daughter’s runway walk. “Her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her.”

“She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community,” Dwyane rightfully asserted.

Their stylish youngster wasn’t the only Wade sibling planting happiness in our hearts this year. Zaya’s little sister Kaavia, whom Gabrielle has affectionately nicknamed Shady Baby, is the ancestral energy we need. The little tot was born ready — she’s nothing to fool around with and we love to see it!

Keep scrolling for memorable moments from more of our fave celeb kids. Happy Holidays!

Shady Baby’s Fruit Snack Challenge

The Curry sisters killing a homemade video to Beyoncé’s “Already.”

That moment Wanya Morris’ kids had the timeline going up with the #DeborahCoxChallenge.

Capri Bryant holding on to a photo of her late father, Kobe, while calling him “dada.”

Capri Bryant carrying a photo of her father, Kobe, and saying ‘Dada’ 💜💛😢 (via Vanessa Bryant/ IG) pic.twitter.com/Q7cGUX1de8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2020

2020, a year of never-ending preciousness starring Luna and Miles.

But they weren’t the only brother-sister duo killing the ‘Gram. Future x Sienna.

Then young Win came along and, without a doubt, won the timeline.

That moment Zhuri James made sure her famous dad didn’t muddy her castle with his tainted slides.

Heiress Harris, you’re too fancy for us, sis.

Yaaaas, Kulture.

Keeping up with the West sisters.

Young Titan standing with our people over the summer.

And being the calm we need.

Adonis’ back-to-school photo outshining all other back-to-school photos.

That Girl Lay Lay following every dream she’s ever had. It’s the ambition fa me.

Asahd & Aalaam, ‘nough said.

And last, but certainly not least, The Golden Child knowing exactly how cute she is at all times.

Also On Global Grind: