Zendaya Opens Up About Quarantined Set Life & Secretly Filming ‘Malcolm & Marie’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Malcolm & Marie hits Netflix in exactly one month. Ahead of the film’s premiere, Zendaya is opening up about what it was like to film the movie during quarantine. You’ll recall, in her November 2019 interview with Elle, Zendaya said filming during the pandemic had its own specific set of challenges, although it was also “great in some ways.”

“We got this idea that we could do a movie in quarantine safely with a very small number of people,” she told the publication last year. “We used some crew members from Euphoria who obviously didn’t have a job because filming had stopped. I was fascinated with this idea of shooting a film with just two characters. It was like a play. It was challenging for all of us, because it was shot in just one space. Being quarantined together was great in some ways, because it allowed us to workshop and really dig into the material while we were there.”

More recently, on Pharrell’s podcast, she revealed she did her own hair and makeup and brought clothes from home to help with set decoration, according to Page Six. “We made a bubble,” Zendaya reportedly explained. “We all quarantined and stayed in this very small area in the middle of nowhere. We shot in this house… we weren’t allowed to leave or go anywhere.”

“Zendaya said that the film by Sam Levinson had no assistant director, ‘so we’re figuring out continuity and stuff like that on our own,” Page Six adds.

ALSO: Here’s What Happened When Zendaya Made History At The (Virtual) Primetime Emmy Awards

Malcolm & Marie, also starring John David Washington, hits Netflix February 5. Check out the official synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service, below.

Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.