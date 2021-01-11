Here’s What SJP Had To Say About Kim Cattrall Following HBO’s Samantha-less Reboot Announcement

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The iconic ladies of Sex and the City are hitting the small screen once more, as a new reboot that follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte later on in life was announced this past weekend. Titled And Just Like That…, the series will unfortunately not include Kim Cattrall or her character, Samantha Jones.

It’s no secret Kim has had no desire to reprise the role, not to mention, she’s also made her issues with Sarah Jessica Parker very clear. Following the announcement of the reboot, SJP is doing her best to put an end to any negativity, however.

When folks noticed Kim wasn’t tagged in SJP’s Instagram announcement, one fan commented “they dislike each other :/.” According to screenshots, SJP responded, saying: “no. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of the story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.” See the social media comment here.

You’ll recall that in the wake of her brother’s death, Kim took to Instagram to tell her former costar: “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

If you missed the And Just Like That… teaser, check it out below.