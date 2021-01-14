HomeFilm

Ray Fisher Written Out Of Upcoming ‘Flash’ Movie Following Warner Bros. Battle [Details]

Back in July, Ray Fisher made a public complaint about Justice League director Joss Whedon. Less than a year later, Fisher has been fired from DC Universe franchise, The Flash.

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Fisher tweeted last year. “During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career,” he continued in August, adding “This behavior cannot continue. A>E.”

Their issues didn’t stop there, as Fisher also went on to blast President of DC Films Walter Hamada.

Despite Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) having their fellow actor’s back, Fisher’s character (Cyborg) has been written out of the upcoming Flash movie. In an update, Fisher tweeted the news.

“I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash,” he began in an open letter. “Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in The Flash was much more than a cameo – and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to the world.”

Read his letter in its entirety below, as he discusses Hamada’s alleged attempts to cover up workplace abuse.

Close