Drip Too Hard: The Obamas Touch Down For Inauguration Day & Instantly Go Viral [Photos]

It’s a new day in America (at least we pray it is), as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been sworn in as the President and Vice President of the United States.

In advance of the country making it official, Americans all over the nation couldn’t help but swoon over the Obamas as they touched down to witness history in the making. The drip? Flawless. The vibe? Poised. The melanin? Magical.

We love to see our Forever POTUS and FLOTUS killing together, of course, but we’ve got to spend some extra time on Mrs. Obama. She celebrated her 57th birthday just days ago and all we can think is — 57 where?!

Social media called special attention to Mrs. Obama’s hair, too, as it was laid to the GODS for this very special moment in history. “I found my joy. It was Michelle Obama’s hair. COME THROUGH CURLS AND VOLUME,” Jemele Hill hilariously tweeted. “Michelle Obama’s hair sent the family group chat ablaze,” NYT reporter Steadman said.

Check out more photos of the Obamas slaying at 2021 Inauguration Day below, plus the Mrs. rocking her curly ‘fro on her birthday.