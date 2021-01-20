HomeCelebrity NewsPublic Figures

Drip Too Hard: The Obamas Touch Down For Inauguration Day & Instantly Go Viral [Photos]

Barack and Michelle Obama hold hands at 2021 Inauguration Day

Barack and Michelle Obama hold hands at the swearing in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President of the United States. Source: JONATHAN ERNST/Getty

It’s a new day in America (at least we pray it is), as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been sworn in as the President and Vice President of the United States.

In advance of the country making it official, Americans all over the nation couldn’t help but swoon over the Obamas as they touched down to witness history in the making. The drip? Flawless. The vibe? Poised. The melanin? Magical.

Barack and Michelle Obama greet attendees at 2021 Inauguration Day

Barack and Michelle Obama wave to attendees at 2021 Inauguration Day. Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty

We love to see our Forever POTUS and FLOTUS killing together, of course, but we’ve got to spend some extra time on Mrs. Obama. She celebrated her 57th birthday just days ago and all we can think is — 57 where?!

ALSO: 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For Forever First Lady Michelle Obama

Social media called special attention to Mrs. Obama’s hair, too, as it was laid to the GODS for this very special moment in history. “I found my joy. It was Michelle Obama’s hair. COME THROUGH CURLS AND VOLUME,” Jemele Hill hilariously tweeted. “Michelle Obama’s hair sent the family group chat ablaze,” NYT reporter Steadman said.

Michelle Obama's hair at 2021 Inauguration Day

A close-up of the Obamas in all their glory. Source: SAUL LOEB/Getty

The Obamas arrive prior to the swearing in of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

The Obamas arrive prior to the swearing in of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Source: JIM LO SCALZO/Getty

Check out more photos of the Obamas slaying at 2021 Inauguration Day below, plus the Mrs. rocking her curly ‘fro on her birthday.

Barack and Michelle Obama arrive at 2021 Inauguration Day

Barack and Michelle Obama standing side by side at 2021 Inauguration Day. Source: WIN MCNAMEE/Getty

Close look at Michelle Obama's 2021 Inauguration Day hair

A closer look at Michelle Obama’s flawless curls. Source: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

