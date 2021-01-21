Lady Whistledown Made THIS Exciting Announcement About Hit Netflix Series ‘Bridgerton’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

One of our favorite Netflix shows was renewed this week. Yes, it’s official — Bridgerton will return with an all new season. Revealing the exciting news in Lady Whistledown’s society papers, the streaming giant announced: “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”

As for what to expect in season 2, it seems the next chapter will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton.