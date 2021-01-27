Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About Whether Or Not He’d Like To Join ‘Black Panther 2’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

In an interview with People, Michael B. Jordan is opening up about the possibility of joining the Black Panther sequel.

The famed actor, who played Wakanda antagonist Killmonger opposite Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa, says he is definitely on board to film another movie in the historic franchise, if invited. During a chat about his partnership with the International WELL Building Institute, Jordan said he’d love to be a part of the sequel.

“That’s something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons,” Jordan confirmed, adding of Boseman’s unexpected death… “[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating.” “But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there,” he continued. “So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.”

In recent weeks, the actor has been making headlines after he and girlfriend Lori Harvey made their relationship Instagram official. Lori’s famous stepdad Steve Harvey went on record to say that he likes Jordan, but made it clear that, that could change easily should things go south between his daughter and her new beau. If you missed the Family Feud host chiming in on their love life, check that out HERE, and stay tuned for more Black Panther 2 updates as they become available.