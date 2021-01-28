Phoebe Dynevor Reveals ‘Bridgerton’ Hunk Regé-Jean Page “Smells Really, Really Nice”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

There’s no debate — by the time you finish Bridgerton, you will in fact have become obsessed with actor Regé-Jean Page and his character, the Duke of Hastings. When the Shondaland Netflix series first dropped on Christmas, Page had absolutely everyone swooning and, more than one month later, it seems the madness hasn’t quite died down. To that end, costar Phoebe Dynevor shared some pretty intimate details about Page in a recent interview.

If you haven’t tuned in, the period drama follows the Bridgerton family as they attempt to marry off their eldest daughter Daphne (who is played by Dynevor). When Daphne isn’t immediately successful at finding a proper husband, she and Simon Bassett, aka the Duke of Hastings, scheme to accelerate the process — and, of course, the young royal and bachelor end up falling madly in love. Behind the scenes, an anonymous gossip by the name of Lady Whistledown seems to have all the dirt on all of the most popular families in the Ton. The series is quite interesting, especially because it transcends racial barriers by casting several Black actors as royals.

While talking to Glamour about Bridgerton, Dynevor dished on what it was like to work so closely with Page. According to the young actress, he’s a gentleman, smells delightful, and his breath is always on point. Did you expect anything less?

“He’s very polite and gentlemanly and all the things that Simon is,” Dynevor shared. “Well, Simon’s a lot more than gentlemanly and polite. But Regé definitely had that composure of a Regency man. I saw it straight away.” She tells Glamour she learned a lot from Page, whom she says she “loved” working with.

When the topic of Page’s scent hilariously came about, Dynevor responded… “Oh, my God. Why have so many people asked me that? He smells really, really nice. He never, ever had bad breath, and he doesn’t smoke or anything like that. We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we both smell like that, which was fine. He’s unscented in a good way.”

Incidentally, Bridgerton isn’t Regé-Jean Page’s first Shondaland series — you can also catch the up-and-comer in ABC legal drama For The People. Stay tuned!