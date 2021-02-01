2021 Has Entered The Chat: A List Of The Most Viral Moments From January

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

While many of us were (somewhat) hopeful the new year would be more relaxing, 2021 got off to a seditious and mind-blowing start. From former President Trump inciting a coup at the U.S. Capitol to the death of legend and pioneer Cicely Tyson just days ago, there were no shortage of unbelievable, breathtaking moments. Below are ten of the most viral.

1. The Attempted Coup

On January 6, President Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while congress was in session attempting to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election win. In an online video, Trump told the terrorists they were “loved” but should go home. Ultimately, no. 45 was accused of inciting the Capitol violence, which left 4 terrorists and 1 police officer dead, and many more injured. Trump was then impeached a second time. He’s actually broken a record and is now the most impeached president ever. This all led to:

Videos of domestic terrorists being exposed, placed on the federal ‘No-Fly List,’ and arrested after taking part in the attempted coup.

Domestic terrorist arrested in airport after participating in DC capitol seize pic.twitter.com/Dmz1OyNjhK — cedric (@RealEstate_Paid) January 12, 2021

A widespread social media ban, in which Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, Reddit, and more silenced the imbecile that is Donald Trump.

Trump getting banned from twitter like pic.twitter.com/Rh21BBdTfM — ♛ King Kyros ♛ (@WuffKingKyros) January 9, 2021

Hilarious clips of influencers mocking terrorist Karens who told on themselves.

Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund resigning (he’s pictured all the way to the right in the photo below). Sund was replaced by Chief Yogananda Pittman, a Black woman. We love to see it.

Trump using his last moments as President to pardon his cronies — and Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Yep, that all happened in January, alone.

2. The 2021 Inauguration

That said, the nation was more eager than ever to welcome Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our new President and Vice President, respectively. The 2021 Inauguration ended up being a very memorable event — J. Lo somehow worked her song “Let’s Get Loud” into her performance of “This Land Is Your Land,” the Obamas arrived looking like a million bucks, and Bernie Sanders stole hearts in an extremely warm coat and mittens.

You’ve got to love Bernie!

3. Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan

What can we say? People are in awe of Lori Harvey. In a world where women are slut-shamed for dating multiple men, Lori couldn’t care less about any rumors. After dating and ditching some of the most-wanted men in Hollywood, she seems to have settled down with Black Panther superstar Michael B. Jordan. The model and her movie star hunk went viral when they made their relationship Instagram official in January.

Not only is Lori the GOAT for not settling — they also look amazing together.

4. Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole

After it was postponed twice, the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz finally happened. But while fans were excited to take a trip down memory lane with the ’00s R&B queens, many weren’t expecting Keyshia Cole’s attitude. After getting on camera more than an hour late, the “Heaven Sent” singer didn’t seem to be in the best mood and watching the battle got more awkward by the minute. Apparently, Keyshia was upset about several technical difficulties she’d been experiencing.

After having an attitude, being rushy and off the liquor during the whole night, taking constant breaks and not playing many of her most important hits.

This is the moment Keyshia Cole knew she lost the battle and the most important round… #20.#Verzuz #AshantiVsKeyshiaCole pic.twitter.com/uG3AZWTs5G — Truthfully ‘THE EXCEPTIONAL’ Ruthless (@FullyCalibrated) January 22, 2021

She has since apologized to fans, saying she was worried about her screen looking blurry and more.

5. The World Remembers Kobe & Gianna

January 26, 2021 marked one year since Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in an unexpected helicopter crash, alongside seven others. Fans all over the world joined in to remember the icon and Gianna, who’d been following in her dad’s athletic footsteps. “I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!,” Vanessa Bryant said on Instagram, sharing a bittersweet letter from Gigi’s best friend Aubrey.

Prayers up!

6. Lupin

Of course we have to let you know what popped in television. Breaking Netflix records, Lupin outshined Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit on the streaming service when it was announced the series was on track to hit 70 million views in one month. To top that off, it was the first French Netflix Original series to do so. Shoutout to Lupin star Omar Sy.

7. The #BussItChallenge

We’re nothing without our social media challenges, especially during quarantine, and the #BussItChallenge won in January. The videos are recorded to a mashup of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” and Texas rapper Erica Banks’ song “Buss It.” In addition to your everyday citizens participating, stars like Chloe Bailey and Jordyn Woods have gotten in on the fun, which celebrates a woman’s curves in the sexiest way possible. Don’t take our word for it, though. Tune in above.

8. Chloe Bailey

Speaking of Chloe Bailey, she’s been a nonstop topic for quite a while now. If you follow sisters Chloe and Halle, you know they usually come as a unit and even shared one Instagram account until recently. In January, however, the “Forgive Me” singers announced separate IGs, since Halle was off filming & they wanted to be able to hop on IG Live together. Posting content to their new handles, the ladies showed out — and Chloe tapped into her sexy side with some incredible images, her version of the #SilhouetteChallenge, and more. She also gave us BTS looks at her time in the studio.

Following negative commentary from *ssholes regarding her sexiness, Chloe also got on IG Live to explain she’s not looking for attention or validation — she’s just being herself.

We love you, Chloe! Keep doing you.

9. Wall Street and GameStop

Elsewhere, talk about Wall Street took over the internet in January after a group of enthusiastic Reddit users drove the GameStop stock up. It all took a turn for the worst, however, when microtrading company Robinhood allegedly stopped traders from buying the stock.

This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Those who lost money and opportunity didn’t take Robinhood’s actions lightly. A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the company.

10. Cicely Tyson

Last, but certainly not least, we lost our legend Cicely Tyson on January 28, 2021. Recognizing the 96-year-old actress as a pioneer in the industry, who fought to open doors in entertainment and beyond for the Black community, everyone from the Obamas to Tyler Perry posted tributes. “At a time when parts for actors who looked like her weren’t easy to come by, she refused to take on roles that reduced Black women to their gender or their race. Sometimes, that meant she would go years without work. But she took pride in knowing that whenever her face was on camera, she would be playing a character who was a human being — flawed but resilient; perfect not despite but because of their imperfections,” Forever Prez Barack Obama wrote.

May the queen rest in peace.