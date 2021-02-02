Assane Diop Or The Duke Of Hastings? This Quick Quiz Tells You Which Netflix Hunk You’re Destined To Be With

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix continues to keep the general public entertained with top-tier content — and nothing’s put a smile on our faces more than Bridgerton and Lupin actors Regé-Jean Page and Omar Sy.

In Bridgerton, Page plays Simon Bassett a.k.a The Duke of Hastings. He’s a troubled young royal, who’s returned to London to get his late father’s affairs in order. Handsome and courteous (for the most part), Bassett has sworn to never marry so that his family line can end with him — that is, until Daphne Bridgerton enters the picture and shakes things up.

In Lupin, Sy takes on the role of Assane Diop, who lost his parents at a young age. Mirroring the teachings of gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, Diop aims to avenge his late father, who died in prison after he was framed for stealing The Queen’s Necklace. Diop is charming, lighthearted, and living on the edge, but doing his best to be more reliable for the love of his life and their son.

Both characters, and the men behind them, have had everyone swooning since their Netflix Original series were released. Lupin broke records on the streaming service when it was announced the show was on track to outdo Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit with a projected 70 million views in one month. If you’re like us, you can’t choose between the two hunks, so we’ve made it easy for you. Take our quick quiz below to see which actor best suits you.

