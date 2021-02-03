Watch: Michael B. Jordan Taps Into His Inner ‘Alexa’ In Steamy New Super Bowl LV Commercial

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Fans are hailing Michael B. Jordan‘s Super Bowl LV commercial as one of the funniest ever— and we agree, it’s up there with the best of them.

The Black Panther superstar plays in his own romantic comedy of sorts, as a beautiful woman imagines he’s the vessel for ‘Alexa.’ As the commercial continues, she pictures herself in a variety of hilarious situations with her hunky virtual assistant. Meanwhile, her husband plays the background, trying to get her attention at all costs — but Jordan’s got her mesmerized. “It took us a while, but we’ve found a new body for Alexa. Who knew Alexa had abs?,” says Amazon.

In full-out virtual assistant mode, Jordan helps his lady cook and more. When Jordan stands in the middle of the sprinklers, the woman’s husband complains “Things are getting way too wet around here.” Ha! “The guy that plays the husband is freaking hilarious. A lot of his reactions, just the way we were all working that day, it was pretty funny,” Jordan told USA Today. Check out the full commercial below.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Michael B. Jordan was named People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive — and clearly he has no issue with playing into the prestigious title. Not only was he a very seductive Alexa, one look at his Instagram and you’ll be swooning for the rest of your life. It’s no wonder Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey chose to settle down with him. Good pick, sis.

