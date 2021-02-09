Which Poppin’ Celebrity Couple Are You & Bae? [Quiz]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Can you feel the love in the air?

The annual holiday, dedicated to sweethearts around the world, is right on time — thanks to the pandemic, there’s nothing we need more than a little connection. For those couples who haven’t been quarantining together, celebrations might look a little different, but whether you’re on a FaceTime date or lucky enough to be spending quality time together at home, the spirit is the same. You’ve got one job and that is: make sure your beloved feels seen and appreciated this year.

We’re also excited about seeing our favorite celebrity couples hit Instagram to gush over one another. From the OG couples to the newer love stories still blossoming, we love to see every moment of it. Saweetie and Quavo, for example, have been dropping gems about their relationship all year, which inspired guys to shoot their shot using Quavo’s proven snowflake technique. Let’s just say we hadn’t laughed that hard in a very long time.

Saweetie recently said of their romance… “The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food. He gave me his last piece of chicken. I wasn’t testing him or anything. I’ll be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food. Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them. The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”

We can’t take it… it’s just too sweet. Spend this V-Day spreading love and if you’re coupled up, take our quiz below to see which celebrity couple you and bae match up with.

