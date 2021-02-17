Franklin Saint Approves: FX To Host Snowfall-Inspired Car Wash Experience Ahead Of Season 4 Premiere

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

For three exciting seasons, Franklin Saint and his crew have told the story of the crack epidemic and how it began to impact Black neighborhoods across the nation. Now, with season 4 of the hit crime drama rapidly approaching, FX has announced a very cool experience on Slauson Avenue in L.A.

This weekend, fans will be able to take part in the Snowfall Neighborhood Car Wash experience in Los Angles from Friday, February 19 – Sunday, February 21. The complimentary installation is reservation-only and will be available on a first come, first served basis with tickets available HERE. As far as what you can expect upon arrival, the experience is contactless and features a custom wash tunnel complete with lights, music, and effects inspired by the series.

As a part of the event and in honor of Black enterprise, FX has partnered with the Official Black Wall Street to promote the car wash and bring attention to 10 Black-owned local businesses. “A branded content hub will be created on the Official Black Wall Street platforms highlighting the experience, featuring season four highlights and sharing a selection of Black-owned businesses in the LA area,” the network announced via press release. “FX has also tapped radio station KJLH to promote the complimentary Snowfall Neighborhood Car Wash and support the selected Black-owned businesses through on-air announcements and sponsorship of the KJLH Black Business Friday radio segment.”

Check out the official details/COVID-19 safety protocol below, plus Snowfall’s season 4 trailer here if you haven’t tuned in already.

Snowfall Neighborhood Car Wash

Tickets: Free, please register for event Free, please register for event here

Location: NCM Car Wash, 3601 W. Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043

Date and Time: Friday, February 19th – Sunday, February 21st | 9am – 5pm

Snowfall is TVMA content. Recommended for 18+ or accompanied by parent/guardian. Rain or shine. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please come as early as possible, and within your selected time slot.

We are taking safety at our event seriously and have implemented the following measures to promote the health and wellbeing of attendees and staff, in compliance with local regulations:

Policies and procedures:

All staff and crew will be screened daily and tested as per the local guidelines. Masks will be mandatory for all staff at all times.

What’s expected of attendees:

This is a contactless event, and all guests must remain in their vehicles at all times during the duration of the Car Wash experience.

