Get Excited! ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Renewed For A Second Season

Good news Fate: The Winx Saga fans — we’re getting a second season!

The supernatural drama series follows a group of magical students who are learning to master their powers and defend their world against lurking evils. In addition to a few new faces who will be joining the cast, Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha,, Eliot Salt, and Elisha Applebaum will reprise their roles as Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Terra, and Musa, respectively. Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) will also return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term,” Young teased in the official announcement below.

In season 1, we got to know a little bit about each fairy as leading lady Bloom learned about her powers, and entered the ‘Otherworld,’ pretty late in life. As it turns out, there’s a lot more to Bloom’s story than she could’ve ever guessed — and it all seems to be intertwined with former Alfea headmaster, Rosalind. Here’s the official synopsis:

FATE: THE WINX SAGA follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series WINX CLUB by Iginio Straffi.

Production for season 2 is scheduled to begin later this year, so stay tuned.

