Get Excited: ‘Raising Dion’ Gets Four New Cast Additions — Details Inside

We’ve been waiting a while for the next season of Raising Dion. The good news is, it’s in the works.

The superhero series, starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Michael B. Jordan, and Jason Ritter, follows the story of a young boy who realizes he has powers shortly after his dad dies. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

As fans of the show wait on season 2, Netflix is providing an update via the company’s Strong Black Lead sub-brand. Rome Flynn (HTGAWM), Aubriana Davis (The Resident, Genius: Aretha), and Tracey Bonner (Black Lightning, Sweet Magnolias) are all joining the cast. According to a press release, Josh Ventura (P-Valley, Queen Sugar) is also set to join the crew. Official roles and character descriptions are posted below.

ROME FLYNN will play “Tevin Wakefield.” Tevin is a former long-distance runner and Olympic track coach who becomes Dion’s trainer and mentor. He is protective yet playful, and develops a close relationship with both Dion and Nicole.

AUBRIANA DAVIS will play “Janelle Carr,” a 15-year-old girl who has been labelled destructive and dangerous. Janelle’s mother brings her to BIONA in hopes of managing her “behavioral issues” once and for all. As she forms a bond with Nicole and Dion, Janelle begins to feel heard and valued for the first time in her life.

TRACEY BONNER will play “Simone Carr.” Simone is Janelle’s mother who is frightened for her daughter’s future, and just wants her to live a normal life.

JOSH VENTURA will play “David Marsh,” the new V.P. of Operations for BIONA, who hopes to rekindle his personal relationship with Suzanne Wu.

Production on the new season is currently underway in Atlanta, Netflix adds via press release. Stay tuned for more updates!

