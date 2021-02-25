Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This March…

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

As always, Netflix has a new set of titles hitting the streaming service next month.

From Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell to The Pursuit of Happyness, there are some pretty exciting films and shows we can’t wait to tune into. In case you missed it, the new Biggie documentary is the first estate-sanctioned film about the late rapper and will feature never-before-seen footage of Christopher Wallace on the come up. His closest friends will also provide interviews and commentary.

More information on that here and the full list of titles slated for release below, courtesy of Just Jared.

ALSO: How? Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Wasn’t Invited To The Get Out World Premiere [Video]

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5

March 3

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black

March 5

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4

Sentinelle

March 8

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

March 9

The Houseboat

StarBeam: Season 3

March 10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball

Marriage or Mortgage

March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD: Part 3

YES DAY

March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras da Peste

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Skylines (2020)

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo

March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera

Philomena (2013)

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

March 24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

March 25

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency

March 26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America

Also On Global Grind: