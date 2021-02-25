Zoë Kravitz Tapped For New HBO Max Movie, ‘KIMI’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Zoë Kravitz is coming to a big screen near you in a new HBO Max role.

The Big Little Lies beauty will reportedly star in Steven Soderbergh-directed movie, KIMI. The flick will follow a tech worker seeking justice after discovering a crime has been committed. There’s one huge problem, however — the tech worker suffers from agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder that often makes it difficult for said person to leave his/her home. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Deadline:

“The film follows an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review and tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Meeting with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved, she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment.”

As mentioned, Kravitz currently stars in HBO’s Big Little Lies. She also made headlines after landing the role of Catwoman in Matt Reeve’s The Batman. Not to mention, fans loved her in Hulu’s recently-canceled series, High Fidelity. A natural-born actress like her mom, Lisa Bonet, there’s no doubt Miss Kravitz is going to amaze in this latest role, so stay tuned!