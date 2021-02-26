Surprise, Surprise: THIS Show Was The Most-Watched Title In January

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

While many may have assumed Shondaland’s Netflix series Bridgerton was the most-watched show in January, the popular period drama actually came in second to Disney+ superhero series WandaVision, Variety reports. Soul, Disney+’s animated film starring Jamie Foxx, came in third.

From Variety:

WandaVision had an indexed audience-size figure of 8,127, meaning it was nearly 81.3 times more viewed than the average title TVision measured across SVOD platforms in January. TVision determines viewing impressions by counting viewers who have watched a title for at least two minutes within a session of watching content for at least five minutes.

That figure bested comparable indexed audience-size figures for still–buzzy Christmas Day–debuting titles “Bridgerton” on Netflix and “Soul” on Disney+, which were the No. 2 and 3 most watched titles across platforms measured by TVision in January.

ALSO: How? Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Wasn’t Invited To The Get Out World Premiere

Below are the top ten titles of January, according to the outlet. Lupin starring Omar Sy, the History of Swear Words, and more make the cut.

1. WandaVision (Season 1)

2. Bridgerton (Season 1)

3. Soul

4. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Season 1)

5. History of Swear Words (Season 1)

6. Cobra Kai (Season 3)

7. Frozen 2

8. Wonder Woman 1984

9. Lupin (Season 1)

10. Cocomelon (Season 1)

WandaVision premiered January 15. Based on the comics of the same name, WandaVision is the sequel to Avengers: Endgame and prequel to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The series follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they live out their best surburban lives, before realizing something is extremely off. Have you tuned in?