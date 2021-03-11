La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg, & More Added To ‘Black Mafia Family’ Cast [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

New information about 50 Cent’s upcoming Starz drama, Black Mafia Family, has surfaced and it’s quite interesting. According to reports, Snoop Dogg and La La Anthony have both signed on to play in the project, executive produced by 50. Empire actress Serayah has also snagged a role.

Deadline reports: “Snoop Dogg has joined the Curtis “50 Cent’ Jackson executive produced Starz drama. The chart topping rapper and Dolemite Is My Name star will have a spiritually themed recurring role on the Detroit-set series. In a Power reunion of sorts, La La Anthony has also been added to the cast of BMF as has Empire alum Serayah. Both actresses will have recurring guest roles on the show produced by 50’s G-Unit Film and Television in league with Lionsgate TV for Starz.”

Black Mafia Family is based on the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s drug trade career that turned ugly in the 1980s. Snoop Dogg is set to play the Flenory family’s spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift. La La will play Markaisha Taylor, the wife of a drug dealer befriended by Meech and Southwest T. Serayah will play Meech’s girlfriend and baby mother, Lori Walker. Full character descriptions here.

An excited La La took to Instagram to confirm the news and thank 50 and director Tasha Smith, as did Serayah.

Stay tuned!

