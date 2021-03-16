Birthday Bae: Which Spicy Jhené Aiko Mood Are You? [Quiz]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s Jhené Aiko’s birthday, so of course we had to show the talented beauty some love.

Jhené has had a standout year after dropping her third studio album, Chilombo, on March 6, 2020. With tracks like “None Of Your Concern,” “Speak,” and “P*ssy Fairy (OTW),” the project boasts a number of unforgettable moments and fire collaborations. The gifted singer-songwriter was nominated for three Grammys at this year’s award show and though she didn’t win one (yet), Jhené deserves every bit of praise for her dedication to serving realness and uplifting women.

What we love most about Jhené is you never really know which of her alter egos will make an appearance on a track. Like MoneyBagg Yo once said, she talks that gangster sh*t in another way (which isn’t exactly typical of R&B/Neo soul singers). Jhené is so open with herself, she can tap into any frame of mind whether she’s feeling spicy, heartbroken, or deeply in love.

You just never know what she’ll say next and we love every moment of it. Today we are celebrating all that Jhené is. Take our quiz below and join us in wishing her the happiest of birthdays.

