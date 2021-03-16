Say It Ain’t So: ‘Killing Eve’ To End After Season 4 [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This just in… Killing Eve is coming to an end, according to an announcement made by AMC Networks.

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning drama, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, follows a creative killer and a bored spy who become obsessed with each other in a game of cat and mouse. The entertaining series has kept fans on their toes for 3 season so far, but will come to an end after season 4, reports state.

“Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode,” AMC Networks president of originals Dan McDermott said in a statement, according to THR “Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away. … We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

The fourth and final 8-episode season will begin filming this summer and will debut next year. As mentioned, AMC Networks is exploring the idea of spinoffs based on the larger worlds of Villanelle and Eve. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

