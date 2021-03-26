What Fans Are Saying About ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ So Far…

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they join forces in an all-new Marvel series. The first, highly-anticipated episode, dropped last week, and got off to a mysterious and exciting start. Following the death of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a new Captain America (Wyatt Russell) was named at the end of episode 1 — which was arguably the most viral moment of the premiere. In episode 2, we learn more about the new hero, whose goes by the name John Walker. We also get to see Sam and Bucky react to the replacement of their friend and fellow Avenger.

When Sam and Bucky square up against violent revolutionaries, who wind up being super soldiers, John and his partner Lemar Hoskins show up and offer their (unwanted) assistance. Sam and Bucky’s reaction to John was much like ours in real life — Marvel fans don’t seem to be fans of the new Captain America at all. Later in the episode, we meet a Black super soldier who went up against Bucky decades ago, Sam is harassed by racist cops, Bucky is arrested for missing mandated court therapy, and Sam and Bucky end up doing a therapy session together.

Head over to Disney+ to watch the full episode and check out some reactions from fans below.

the falcon and the winter soldier episode 2 out of context #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/M5Yjv4F3Qp — nayla ‎⩔ tfatws era ‎✪ (@noodlepieces) March 26, 2021

the falcon and the winter soldier is delving into topics such as systemic racism and societal inequalities. stop trying to reduce it to “just another marvel action project” because that’s reductive and it’s discounting every struggle the show is highlighting. — sh00ters4fatws (@steveroguhs) March 22, 2021

gonna tell my kids this is the falcon and the winter soldier: pic.twitter.com/P16TBinqzz — Josh R.R. Jokin (@joshcarlosjosh) March 22, 2021

I don’t know why John Walker referred to Sam as captain America “side kick”bitch that’s the motherfucking falcon who do you think you are??? and then he kept calling Bucky by his name like sir stfu!! #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/PpjZJ7LjIq — Lea🦄 (@Myl3a_Broskii) March 26, 2021

i’m glad this series is showing the reality of being Black in America. pic.twitter.com/nyCgVHFnm3 — bb (@bbmaximoff) March 26, 2021

me everytime john walker calls himself captain america or brings up steve to sambucky pic.twitter.com/wzVkrA5M9N — jaz (@siresweeney) March 26, 2021

