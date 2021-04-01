Crying Real Tears: 6 Hilarious Pranks To Play On April Fools’ Day

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s April Fools’ Day, so you know what that means — silly pranks that make us laugh all day long. But when did the tradition of playing jokes on one another begin? According to History.com, it started centuries ago, although the annual custom’s origins aren’t 100% clear.

Some believe people who were slow to realize France switched from the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian Calendar, in 1582, became the butt of jokes as they continued to celebrate the New Year on April 1 instead of January 1. Others believe April Fools’ Day is linked to the Ancient Roman festival Hilaria, which was inspired by the Ancient Egyptian legend of Isis, Osiris, and Seth. The end-of-March fest reportedly involved citizens dressing up, mocking their peers, and more. In yet another theory, History.com also notes those who believe April Fools’ Day is tied to the vernal equinox, “or first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, when Mother Nature fooled people with changing, unpredictable weather.”

Despite puzzling origins, April 1 is known all over the world as a day of harmless fun. And, thanks to social media and the concept of “viral challenges,” many of our favorite influencers indulge in pranking, not just today, but throughout the year. Some are so hilarious, they will literally bring tears to your eyes. Tune in to six of the most viral below.

Dolce & Nesha – Nesha’s Poop Prank

This prankster took the #poopchallenge to an entirely different level, as she made her boyfriend believe she pooped all over him.

Can You Crack My Back?

This prankster asked her unsuspecting, elderly dad to crack her back and what happened next was … LMAO.

Try My Cupcake

This prankster asks folks to try the cupcakes he made, but there’s one problem — there are actually raw eggs inside.

Wiping Your Boyfriend’s Kiss Off

Bothering your boyfriend is actually not that hard at all… just wipe his kiss off and see what happens, for example.

Can I Call You Right Back?

This viral prank involves you calling other people, then acting like they interrupted you while you were busy. Pretty funny.

Watch Out!

In another viral prank, women smack their boyfriends in the head as they reach for objects in the back seat. Again, it doesn’t take much to bother your man.

Happy April Fools’ Day! Enjoy!