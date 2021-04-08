Dwayne Johnson For President? Early Poll Shows Immense Support For The People’s Champ [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Dwayne Johnson has been talking about running for president in the future, if it’s the people’s will, and according to an early poll it looks like it is.

In his new sitcom Young Rock, Johnson is running for President of the United States and in the process, giving his constituents a more in depth look at his upbringing. When asked if he would take on the coveted job in real life, he said in an interview: “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people… so I would wait and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Now, in a new poll, it appears the athlete-turned-actor already has a lot of the support he would need. From TMZ: