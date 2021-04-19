Get Excited: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Renewed For Second Season [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Good news, Ginny & Georgia fans: Netflix has renewed the hit series for a second season.

In an announcement that went out earlier today, the streaming service revealed season 2 will feature 10 all-new episodes, starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, of course. “We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2,” said showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert in a joint statement.

For those who haven’t tuned in just yet, the young adult series follows Georgia, a mom of two who spent years on the run with her teen daughter and younger son Austin. Check out the official synopsis below, courtesy of Netflix.

“Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn’t measure up to her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past follows them to threaten her and her family’s fresh start.”

