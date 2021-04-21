Tune In: Jhené Aiko Releases ’70s-Inspired Visual For ‘Tryna Smoke’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

People all over the country celebrated 4/20 yesterday, Jhené Aiko included.

The singer-songwriter put out a video for her track “Tryna Smoke,” which appears on her third studio album Chilombo. The project, also featuring fan-favorite songs like “P$ssy Fairy,” “Triggered,” and “Speak,” received two Grammy nominations at this year’s award show. Jhené’s new visual is full of good vibes (per usual), fashion, and nostalgia. Chillin’ at home, she and friends indulge in the finest strands of cannabis in the ’70s-inspired clip — even her bae Big Sean is in the building for the festivities.

Jhené sings:

If I could fly

I would probably never come down

With all of the bullshit confusion on the ground

I wish that I was high

‘Cause I can’t live my life when it’s loud

So I’m gonna call the bros

Tell ’em, “Roll up one, right now”

I’m tryna smoke

Check out the Eyes-directed video below and let us know what you think.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on Jhené’s industry takeover, so stay tuned.

