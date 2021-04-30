DMX, Damson Idris, & More: A List Of The Most Viral Moments From April 2021

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

April has been an interesting month, to say the least. As Black creatives continue to make strides in entertainment, Damson Idris emerged as a sex symbol and Regé-Jean Page had Netflix lovers boycotting his departure from Bridgerton. There were some pretty tough moments to swallow as well – we lost one of the greatest to ever do it, DMX, following a heart attack and 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant died at the hands of an Ohio police officer.

Below are twelve of the most viral moments from April 2021… the good, bad, and ugly. Dig in.

1. NY legalizes recreational marijuana

Early this month, New Yorkers celebrated new legislation that finally made cannabis legal in the state. Under the law, it is now legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and possess up to three ounces of the drug, and up to five ounces at your place of residence.

Celebrating the groundbreaking turn of events, Jay-Z said in response: “The news of cannabis legalization in New York is incredibly exciting. It represents a long overdue opportunity for New Yorkers, for the cannabis industry, and for social equity and social justice. I’ve seen firsthand the harm inflicted for generations against Black and minority communities by the war on drugs right here in New York.”

Where do you stand on the legalization of weed?

2. City Girls vs. Lil Uzi Vert vs. Southside

The City Girls went viral after a heated Instagram Live session that included JT’s boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert. When Uzi hopped on his girl’s Live, drunkenly conversing with Yung Miami, things started to go left. Yung Miami declared they didn’t have to be friends at all.

That didn’t stop Uzi from rambling on, however.

The exchange prompted Yung Miami’s man Southside to curse Uzi out — and threaten him as well.

3. Concrete Cowboy

We were all super excited to see Idris Elba star in his own Netflix movie alongside Lorraine Toussaint, Jharrel Jerome, and rising star Caleb McLaughlin. The film, which told the story of Philly’s Fletcher Street Riders, truly resonated with fans who called Concrete Cowboy “an unexpected gem.”

Check out some of the best reactions to the movie here and tune in if you haven’t already.

4. Regé-Jean Page

Speaking of Netflix, Bridgerton fans were not happy when it was announced Regé-Jean Page would not return for season 2. Apparently his character, The Duke of Hastings, had a one-season arc initially and by the time he was invited to return, he was already booked and busy.

But that wasn’t the only upsetting news concerning Page. In case you missed it, after learning race was a deciding factor, Page spoke out about not being cast as Superman’s grandfather in Krypton. See his reaction here.

5. DMX

Perhaps the most viral news of the month was DMX’s sudden hospitalization. The legendary rapper, who dealt with drug addiction since the young age of 14 years old, was rushed to the hospital after a heart attack. After 7 days of being on life support in a vegetative state, his organs began to fail and he was pronounced dead on April 9.

People all over the world, including tons of celebrities, mourned his death while celebrating his life and closeness to God. May Earl Simmons rest in peace and power.

6. Thee Stallion & Pardi

Megan’s got a boyfriend! The “Savage” rapper has been all cuffed up with rapper-songwriter Pardison Fontaine. There’s no need to worry, however, as Meg confirmed Hot Girl Summer is still on — her boyfriend’s just coming to pick her up right after the antics. More of their coupled up cuteness here.

7. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has had Marvel fans talking for weeks now. Following hit series WandaVision, Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped the next tv series in its lineup — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Trailing the two complex heroes as they team up against a group of violent super soldiers called the Flag Smashers, the show touches on issues of race in America, poverty across the world, mental health, and more. The series finale was especially engrossing, as Sam Wilson took on the title of Captain America.

8. Derek Chauvin found guilty

Speaking of race in America, George Floyd’s killer Derek Chauvin was found GUILTY. Specifically, the former police officer was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, NPR reports. The site adds “State sentencing guidelines recommend 12.5 years in prison for a conviction on unintentional second-degree murder for someone with no criminal history. But prosecutors could seek a sentence up to the maximum of 40 years on that count if Cahill determines there were aggravating factors.”

We will continue to keep you updated as more information surfaces about Chauvin’s prison sentence in the coming weeks.

9. Damson Idris

Season 4 of Snowfall is yet another onscreen moment that has had fans talking all month. The season finale was especially unnerving as the Saint Family was tested and somewhat torn apart by the CIA and their drug business. Snowfall aside, it seems folks have just started to realize how handsome Damson Idris is. Just days ago he was spotted hanging out in L.A. with peer Daniel Kaluuya — and the internet couldn’t stop thirsting after Idris, who declared himself CEO of the ‘DSS.’

See what that stands for in the clip above.

10. Ma’Khia Bryant

In another truly heartbreaking moment this month, we lost 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who was killed by a Columbus, Ohio police officer. According to reports, Bryant called 911 for help with a group of girls (her former foster family members), who were allegedly trying to stab her. When officer Nicholas Reardon arrived on the scene, he reportedly saw Bryant charging at the girls she called the cops on with a knife. He then shot Bryant four times. The killing of yet another young Black life has had the internet up in arms — and rightfully so. More on the tragic killing of Miss Bryant here. May she rest in peace.

11. Willow Smith

Finally, Willow Smith has had the internet gasping for dear life after she broke down polyamory for her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne. Gams hilariously wanted no parts of any polyamorous relationship and could not understand why anyone would. Check out a couple short clips above and tune into the full episode here.

