“Eleven, Are You Listening?” Netflix Teases ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 With THIS Eery Clip

Another must-watch season of Stranger Things is on its way, according to an announcement from Netflix.

In a press release provided today, the streaming service stated season 4 is officially in production — and to tide over enthusiastic fans, Netflix also dropped a very spooky clip featuring Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The clip seems to give a brief look into Eleven’s past as a kid who was experimented on in Hawkins Lab. “Eleven, are you listening?” a voice (presumably, Dr. Martin Brenner) asks by the end of the teaser.

In case you’ve never tuned in, here’s an official synopsis:

“A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.”

Check out the quick clip up top and be sure to stay tuned for more season 4 details as they become available.

