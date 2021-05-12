Say It Ain’t So: ‘This Is Us’ Will Reportedly End With Season 6

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We’ve got sad news This Is Us stans, the critically acclaimed, tearjerking series will reportedly end next season. According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, producers will make the announcement at the end of this week and are currently declining to comment on the rumor. “NBC’s award-winning and top-rated drama series This Is Us will come to an end with its sixth season. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the network is poised to announce on Friday that its time-jumping family tear-jerker from creator Dan Fogelman will close its run during the upcoming 2021-22 broadcast season. Representatives for NBC and studio 20th Television declined comment,” THR reports.

“We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is,” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told the site back in 2019. Sources also reportedly told THR in 2019 that season six would likely be the last for stars Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, and Milo Ventimiglia.

That said, we’re not totally surprised the series is coming to an end, but still — we’re going to miss the incredible storytelling and cast. Stay tuned for an official announcement!

