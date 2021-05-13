Tune In: HBO Max Drops A Teaser For The Upcoming ‘Friends’ Reunion [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

HBO Max is adding another highly-anticipated reunion to its catalogue.

Last year, we all watched as the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air got together to talk to about the old days and honor the late James Avery and now, the iconic cast of Friends is going to reunite later this month. In a teaser, the old crew — Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox — are seen arm-in-arm walking down the street with their backs turned to the camera.

In a press release that went out today, the streaming service announced the reunion will premiere on the one-year anniversary of HBO Max, May 27, and will feature a slew of guest stars.

“Friends: The Reunion will feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai,” the announcement reads.

We’re betting this is going to be a pretty special moment for TV lovers. Not only is the cast getting together again, they’re also returning to the sitcom’s original soundstage, Stage 24.

“ This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends… and it was better than ever,” Courteney wrote on her personal Instagram account. Check out HBO Max’s quick teaser below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when the reunion drops.

