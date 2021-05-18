Kelly Rowland Talks “Shero” Michelle Obama & Testing Out New Music On Beyoncé & Michelle Williams [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland hit up The Late Late Show with James Corden this week and sat for a virtual interview in which she talked new music, working with Michelle Obama, getting advice from Bey and Michelle Williams, and more.

When asked about her connection to the Obamas and being a part of FLOTUS’ song “This Is For My Girls,” Kelly revealed she “freaked out” because Michelle Obama is one of her “sheroes.” “I was just so honored to get the invitation. Since then, anything that she does I love to be a part of it because I feel like she is truly an instrument of change,” the iconic singer said.

“When you’re working on new music, do you ever get advice from your Destiny’s Child bandmates?,” Corden asked after mentioning Kelly’s new EP, K. “Every time, like — every time” she responded. “Absolutely. I remember I actually sent Michelle a song and I was so hype, but I always know they’re gonna say something, and Michelle is like, ‘This is awesome… you need to re-record that vocal!”

“And P.S., Bey’s done it too. But it’s only because we know each other’s best, you know what I mean? And they bring out the best in me,” she went on to explain, adding “We’re able to critique each other in such a beautiful way and it’s with love, so I always felt like when they’re giving me notes I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s true!’”

Watch the full chat up top. Kelly dishes on whether or not she gets some lighthearted revenge when it’s time to critique Bey and Michelle’s music and she also performs “Flowers” from the new EP. Stream it here.