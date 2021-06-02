Tune In: Netflix Drops Empowering Trailer for New Documentary ‘Sisters On Track’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This month, Netflix will tell the important and inspiring story of the Sheppard sisters, who gained national recognition at the Junior Olympics. In the Sisters On Track trailer, released today, we hear the young, beautiful, and Black athletes talk about their dreams, sisterhood, and working hard for what they’ve earned.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Sisters on Track chronicles the coming-of-age story of the Sheppard sisters: Tai, Rainn, and Brooke who were propelled into the national spotlight in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics. The resulting media storm landed the trio on the cover of Sports Illustrated Kids as ‘SportsKids of the Year’ and they were able to move from shelters into their own home. The film offers a rare intimate glimpse into a tight-knit Brooklyn family’s journey to recover from trauma and tragedy. With the support of their mother, Tonia Handy, and the guidance of coach Jean Bell, the Sheppard sisters aim to beat the odds, dream big and aspire to higher education as they are finding their voices as athletes and students – all while processing the growing pains of adolescence. At the heart of the story is the bond between sisters and an entire community of women, passing the baton of self-empowerment and hope through track and field, from one generation to another.”

“The Dream” — an original song written and performed by Mark Batson and Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball — is also teased in the clip. Tune in below! Sisters on Track is due on the streaming service June 24.

ALSO: These Photos Of A Young Morgan Freeman (Kind Of) Prove He Wasn’t Always Old