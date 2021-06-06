Congrats! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Welcome Daughter Lili

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Prince Harry and Princess Meghan Markle, as the royal couple welcomed their second child this past Friday.

Harry and Meg added a beautiful baby girl to their growing family and of course she has the sweetest name. Paying homage to Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana, they named their daughter Lilibet Diana. If you weren’t aware Lilibet is the Queen’s family nickname. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” a press secretary statement reads, according to Just Jared.

Viral Moments | Sienna Wilson & Bianka Bryant Are Way Too Cute In This Adorable #ToddlerChallenge Clip

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” Meghan and Harry announced in a statement Sunday, according to Page Six. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.” ?

We already know Baby Archie is going to be the best big brother ever, so stay tuned for the inevitable photos of preciousness that are sure to come and join us in welcoming Princess Lili Diana. May God bless her.

ALSO: Happy Birthday Young King! Baby Future’s Most Adorable Big Bro Moments

Also On Global Grind: